Lawsuit filed over Texas anti-ESG law

Very interesting.

A coalition of progressive business organizations is suing Texas over a 2021 law that blocks the state from investing in and contracting with companies that boycott the fossil fuel industry.

The suit, filed in federal court in Austin on Thursday by the American Sustainable Business Council, argues that the law infringes on the companies’ free speech and association rights and does not allow banned companies due process. The law, it argues, constitutes viewpoint-based discrimination that allows the Texas comptroller to punish speech he dislikes. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and Attorney General Ken Paxton are named as defendants.

“Among ASBC’s many projects are efforts to encourage sustainable investing and sustainable business practices,” lawyers for the council write in the suit. “These are all cornerstones of the modern Texas economy. Yet, SB 13 takes aim at, and punishes, companies that speak about, aspire to, and achieve this goal.”

Republicans pushing SB 13 contended that doing business with companies that boycott fossil fuel-based energy companies has a negative effect on the Texas economy.

“S.B. 13 seeks to ensure that taxpayer dollars are not being used to promote an agenda that hurts the state’s energy sector and economy as a whole by prohibiting investments by certain state entities in companies that boycott these energy companies,” the bill analysis reads.

As of this month, there are almost 370 businesses and investment funds, including Blackrock, Inc and HSCBC Holdings, PLC, that the comptroller’s office has blacklisted for their boycotts of the oil and gas industries.

[…]

In Thursday’s suit, the business council argues that SB 13 forces members “to choose between their First Amendment rights and their ability to compete for investments from and contracts with” the state. It also argues the law is written so vaguely that council members can’t determine whether their actions or expressions constitute a boycott.

SB 13 is similar to a 2017 law that blocks state investments and certain contracts with companies that boycott Israel. In 2019, after a federal judge blocked enforcement of the law, finding that it would violate the First Amendment, lawmakers narrowed the law to exclude small businesses and small contracts.