The less-than-expected hurricane season (so far)

Although the historical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is around Sept. 10, based on data since the 1850s, storm experts are giving the next two weeks of tropical development a 60% chance of being below normal.

In early April, months before hurricane season started, some of the nation’s preeminent hurricane forecasters at Colorado State University had released their annual hurricane season outlook, which warned of an extremely active season with an unprecedented number of named storms and hurricanes.

But this hurricane season has not performed as initially forecast. A slower-than-expected start to La Niña, an African monsoon that places tropical waves in cooler waters off the coast of West Africa, and a robust Saharan dust season have been some of the factors hindering tropical development in recent weeks.

Peak activity in the Atlantic begins in late August and stretches through early October, with September typically the most prolific month for tropical development. But tropical activity in the Main Development Region, located between the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of West Africa and Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, is not likely to churn out a named storm through the middle of next week. This area of the Atlantic, on average, accounts for nearly 75% of all Category 3 or stronger hurricanes, including Hurricane Beryl’s explosive intensification in early July.

This revised outlook from Colorado State University takes into consideration multiple factors, from sources like the National Hurricane Center and guidance from global weather forecast models.