Dispatches from Dallas, September 6 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, a DFW representative jumps into the House Speaker’s race; Tarrant County keeps making it less easy for people to register and vote, but has to roll back occasionally; the Texas Tribune catches an illegal land transfer to a religious school; Dallas needs to give its next City Manager some actual goals; school district news; the latest from the Tarrant County jail; Dallas gets a sovereign citizen cop-killer; Daniel Perry’s north Texas domestic violence case; Dallas civil rights hero Juanita Craft gets a headstone; and how the FBI investigated a Dallas man for selling missile secrets to the Daleks, no cap.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Kelly Lee Owens, whose new album is out this week.

