SCOTx hears Brent Webster’s disciplinary lawsuit appeal

I dunno, this seems awfully straightforward to me. But no one asked me.

Some Texas Supreme Court justices seemed skeptical Thursday of a professional misconduct case against a top aide to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for his role in filing a suit to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In oral arguments on First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster’s case, Justice Jimmy Blacklock questioned whether a committee of the State Bar of Texas, which brought the suit, was acting based on politics.

“It’s hard for me to understand how this case is anything other than a government entity taking a particular view of that disputed political question and then insisting that the attorney general of Texas take the same view and not side with the 50% of people who had questions about the election,” Blacklock said.

The way the all-Republican high court ultimately rules could indicate how the justices decide a similar case before them against Paxton, a third-term Republican.

[…]

Michael Graham, lead counsel for the bar’s Commission on Lawyer Discipline, said he did not agree that concerns about the election are limited to members of one political party. He added that making a misrepresentation in court is a violation regardless of who believes it’s true.

Graham said this case followed the normal grievance process laid out by bar rules, and he emphasized that it was initiated not by the bar but after a review by the chief disciplinary counsel of many outside complaints. The counsel had initially opted to dismiss the complaint, but the case was revived when the complainants appealed to the bar’s board of disciplinary appeals, whose members are appointed by the Texas Supreme Court. Webster chose to resolve the case in a district court rather than through an administrative panel.

“If hearing from those two independent bodies the commission then decides, ‘We’re just going to dismiss it because it’s the attorney general or it’s the first assistant attorney general. This is a can of worms we just don’t open’ – to me, that sounds political,” Graham said. “I think that’s a problem. And I think the commission thinks that’s a problem. So that’s why we find ourselves here today.”

Texas Solicitor General Aaron Nielson, representing Webster, argued Thursday that allowing the case to move forward would violate the separation of powers principle by allowing the judicial branch to interfere with an official action of the executive branch.

Graham said the Supreme Court has the authority to regulate the practice of law, and it does not violate separation of powers because the Bar committee isn’t taking issue with the filing of the suit itself but rather specific claims made within it. The suit alleges that Paxton and Webster made “dishonest” representations that were not supported by evidence, some of which had already been dismissed in other courts.

Nielson also argued that Webster is subject to sovereign immunity, a legal principle that generally shields government officials from being sued in their official capacity. The bar has argued, as Graham reiterated Thursday, it is not suing Webster in his official capacity but rather as a Texas-licensed attorney.