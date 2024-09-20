Ted Cruz votes against protecting IVF access

It’s right there in the headline.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday led the effort to block a bill by Senate Democrats that they said would protect in-vitro fertilization in America.

But on the Senate floor, Cruz blasted the Democratic bill as a cynical show vote, saying it was less about protecting IVF treatments than creating political fodder for TV commercials ahead of the November election.

“Today, unfortunately, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are staging an empty show vote,” he said.

Cruz is facing a challenge from Democrat Colin Allred, a Dallas-area congressman who is campaigning heavily on protecting abortion rights. The debate over IVF has grown after Roe v Wade was overturned in 2022 amid concerns that abortion bans could threaten the procedure.

The bill up for debate Tuesday would mandate insurance providers cover IVF treatments, among other things.

Schumer acknowledged in a letter to Democrats days earlier that he was forcing a vote because former President Donald Trump said last month that he wants to make IVF treatments free or force insurance companies to cover the costs. His running mate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, voted against the Democratic bill to do that earlier this year. Vance was not in the Senate for Tuesday’s vote.

“The American people deserve another chance to see if Senate Republicans will back up their words and vote for access to IVF or vote against it. It’s that simple,” Schumer said in the letter.

[…]

Cruz said he and Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, a Republican, have a more serious bill that would have punished any state that tried to bar IVF treatments. But when Cruz tried to bring that vote up for a vote, Democrats, who control the majority in the Senate, blocked it.

“The Democrats don’t want to protect IVF because if we pass this law, you know what, they can’t run misleading campaign commercials,” Cruz said after Democrats refused to give it a vote on Tuesday.

But U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said the Cruz-Britt bill was missing important elements to assure the right to IVF was in fact protected. Specifically, she said the Cruz-Britt bill was silent on whether embryos should be treated the same as living breathing people and whether fertility clinics could dispose of unused embryos.

“It would still allow states to regulate IVF out of existence,” she argued.

Earlier this year, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos used in IVF should be considered children, raising questions about how clinics could handle them and prompting several to pause services.