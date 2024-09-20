Dallas judge rejects Paxton’s State Fair lawsuit

The Fair’s ban on guns will stand, at least for now.

A Dallas County district judge is leaving the State Fair of Texas gun ban in effect after an injunction hearing Thursday.

Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Dallas and the fair last month because the fair is now banning guns from Fair Park — excluding active and qualified retired peace officers. The fair previously allowed concealed carry.

Attorneys for the State Fair, the city of Dallas and the state made their cases in front of 298th District Judge Emily Tobolowsky Thursday. The judge’s ruling will give the losing party only days to appeal, and the fact that the State Fair is fast approaching will require the courts to move quickly.

Texas law forbids state agencies and political subdivisions — such as Dallas — from banning licensed handgun owners from carrying guns on government owned or leased property. The State Fair says it has significant control over Fair Park as part of its longstanding lease agreement with Dallas for the annual event.

State Fair attorneys successfully argued the gun ban is legal because the organization operates independently as a private nonprofit, not a government entity.

“The State Fair of Texas is not an agent of the city of Dallas,” said Jim Harris, attorney for the State Fair. “The State Fair of Texas has not been delegated any governmental powers or authority by the city of Dallas.”

Paxton’s office, meanwhile, argued that because of the agreement the fair is acting under the authority of Dallas. Therefore, the decision to ban guns from the fair is the city’s decision and that makes the ban illegal, said Ernest Garcia, chief of the administrative law division of the attorney general’s office.

“This case is about public policy and its application to public property,” Garcia said. “This is not a case about private property rights or interests.”

[…]

Jeff Tillotson, an outside attorney for the city of Dallas, said the city had no role in the fair’s decision to ban firearms from Fair Park, so the city is not liable. He argued Paxton’s lawsuit should be thrown out altogether because, among other things, the concerned citizens Dubeau mentioned didn’t make their complaints first to the city directly as required by law.

State Fair president Mitchell Glieber testified the city has no control over the State Fair’s decision making. He said the fair made the decision to ban guns in February and informed the Dallas Police Department of its decision in May.