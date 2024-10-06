Weekend link dump for October 6

“Back in the Reagan era, Republicans made “neighborhood” a key component of their political vocabulary. But in Trump’s bizarrely dystopian rendering of cities, meaningful place-based ties either don’t exist or don’t matter. Democrats can take the term back, making it the centerpiece of a fresh progressive vision.”

“The FBI is warning timeshare owners to be wary of a prevalent telemarketing scam involving a violent Mexican drug cartel that tries to trick people into believing someone wants to buy their property. This is the story of a couple who recently lost more than $50,000 to an ongoing timeshare scam that spans at least two dozen phony escrow, title and realty firms.”

“Your Favorite Musician’s Favorite App Is About to Disappear“.

“I think we can all agree it’s time to reform the Supreme Court. As of today, I have the bill to do it.”

“Congress is wholly unprepared for a mass casualty event”.

“Confessions of a (Former) Christian Nationalist“. A good and somewhat surprising read.

Don’t depend on Google image searches for your mushroom safety info right now.

“Here are 11 times Trump obeyed the extremist group behind Project 2025″.

RIP, Kris Kristofferson, singer and songwriter who penned “Me And Bobby McGee” among others, and actor who starred in A Star Is Born and many more.

RIP, Dikembe Mutombo, basketball Hall of Famer, humanitarian, star of an iconic Geico commercial. My wife overlapped with him for a year at Georgetown and always said he was a delightful person. Jonathan Feigen of the Chron has some nice words to say as well.

RIP, Pete Rose, famous baseball player. I’ll leave it at that.

“The 2024 Chicago White Sox now stand alone in baseball’s hall of futility — 121 losses and counting, a staggering total too extreme to completely grasp. It’s surreal. It’s jaw-dropping. And if it had not actually happened, you might think it was impossible.”

Four words: Golden Bachelor in Paradise. I’m all in, but honestly what I really want to see is a Gen X Bachelor season. Make it happen, ABC.

“A lifelong Republican who voted twice for Mr. Trump, Mr. McGregor said that he had never imagined that speaking up on behalf of his workers would imperil his family.”

Local radio stations have been a vital lifeline to the people trying to recover from Hurricane Helene.

RIP, John Amos, actor best known for Good Times and Roots.

RIP, Gavin Creel, Broadway actor who won a Tony for “Hello, Dolly!” in 2017.

“Internal Emails Reveal How Hate Overwhelmed Springfield After Trump’s Lies About Haitian Immigrants”.

“A man who for some reason smashed up a guitar with a hammer in Texas may have thought it had been signed by Taylor Swift — but it was not, in fact, an official Swift-certified guitar.”

“How polls have adjusted since 2016″.

“This report aims to increase awareness of the DPRK’s efforts to obtain employment as IT workers and shed light on their operational tactics for obtaining employment and maintaining access to corporate systems.”

“So in comes Melania—and with her, one of the most persistent storylines of the Trump era: Donald Trump may be an extremist but the women around him are supposedly a moderating force. His wife in particular, with her projected sense of mystery and speculation that she is the silent victim of an awful man, has served as a convenient vehicle for this narrative.”

“At least three women are claiming to have had romantic relationships with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in just the last year, as he pursued a long-shot bid for the presidency”. How did this guy even have the time to pretend to run for President? And how is this just coming out now?

“By some estimates, Spruce Pine accounted for 70 percent of the high-purity quartz needed to produce the pure silicon used to make most advanced chips, including those needed for AI. On top of that, a single company in Taiwan, TSMC, manufactures the majority of those chips. And now, the disaster in Spruce Pine is drawing attention to how fragile the global chip supply chain already is.”

“In a previous era, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith’s newly unsealed 165-page brief about whether Donald Trump is immune from prosecution would generate Watergate-level coverage. These days, though, the newly unsealed document detailing the former president’s frantic efforts to steal the 2020 election had already rolled off the top of the New York Times and Washington Post’s homepages by Thursday morning.”

WordPress drama. Just please don’t screw up the software, I cannot do another conversion.

