Judicial Q&A: Justice Julie Countiss

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

Justice Julie Countiss, Court of Appeals for the First District of Texas, Place 7

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

This court hears appeals from all of the district courts in our 10-county district. I hear criminal cases and civil cases.

Within those categories are cases involving probate, family law, personal injury, governmental liability, contracts, parental rights, property rights and more.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

My chambers has consistently been a high-producing chambers. Each term, we have complied with the clearance rate metrics to keep my docket timely and moving forward.

In 2023 I was named the Appellate Justice of the Year by the Texas Association of Trial and Appellate Specialists. This is a non partisan group of board-certified attorneys who specialize in the types of civil cases our court hears.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

My top three priorities are:

1) meet my deadlines to issue cases timely

2) provide strong mentorship and networking opportunities for my spring/summer interns

3) continue the work of Color of Justice, my service on the Texas Children’s Commission and my work serving on HBA committees.

To address these I must continue to uplift my support staff and work in a timely and organized manner making sure to manage my time closley. I also have to stay out there in the community attending events and being accessible.

5. Why is this race important?

Our intermediate appellate courts in Texas, like the First Court of Appeals where I serve, are usually the last chance parties have for justice. Our decisions affect the life, liberty and property of the parties involved and set precedent for similar cases in our district.

We are an important check and balance for the Texas legislature.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

As the incumbent and having served on this bench for five years, I now have extensive experience in appellate practice. There is no meaingful reason to replace me with a new, untested candidate. Each term, I am a high-producing judge and my docket moves forward smoothly. Our court works as a team to meet our court-wide clearance rate

each term and we haven’t had any backlogs at the First Court of Appeals in the five years I’ve been at the court.

