Texas blog roundup for the week of September 30

The thoughts and prayers of the Texas Progressive Alliance are with everyone affected by Hurricane Helene. The Eyewall has links to resources and organizations that are helping in the recovery.

Off the Kuff analyzed a new poll of Bexar County to see what it might tell us about the state as a whole.

SocraticGadfly does an early breakout of his “Gadfly slate” for president and says “vote for the Commie.”

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said John Whitmire, Rodney Ellis & Carol Alvarado have every opportunity to fight for democracy & support Texas Democrats in 2024.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas 2036 looks at the state of mental health.

Innovation Map says that Texas is doing a good job with federal funds to expand the public charging network for electric vehicles.

Reform Austin reminds us who Corey DeAngelis is.

Law Dork reports on the latest hearing in the Llano County public library book ban case, in which forced birth zealot Jonathan Mitchell claimed that public libraries only exist “as a matter of grace”.

Your Local Epidemiologist asks why so many Americans expected a perfect COVID-19 vaccine.

