RIP, Judge Frank Aguilar

Judge Frank Aguilar, who presided over the 228th District Court, died Sunday, according to county officials. He was 66.

Other judges were notified about Aguilar’s death around 9 p.m. in an email from 55th District Court Judge Latosha Lewis Payne, local administrative judge over the courts. Payne, without elaborating in the email, described Aguilar’s death as unexpected and asked that others pray for his family and the criminal district judges who knew him.

Aguilar, a Democrat, was elected to the Harris County bench in 2018. His term would have ended in 2026.

Details about his death were not immediately available.