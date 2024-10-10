Texas blog roundup for the week of October 7

I thought the rules were that this Texas Progressive Alliance roundup would not be fact-checked. Not that we had anything to worry about.

Off the Kuff covered some polling and campaign news for Colin Allred.

SocraticGadfly offered up the latest installment in his series on Southwest Airlines vs Elliott Investment Management.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project posted a list of questions local political press could ask the six Houston City Council Republican, to see if they support the authoritarians & proponents of mass deportations put forth by the Republican Party up and down the ballot in 2024.

=====================

And here are some post of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Current tells you about some political events to avoid.

Texas 2036 wants to spread the word about free or low-cost ACA plans that many people qualify for.

CultureMap offers some mammogram advice in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Evan Mintz reminds us what Donald Trump thought of Houston after Hurricane Harvey.

Laney Hawes laughs at some election conspiracy infighting.

