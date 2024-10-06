Guest post: Cornyn Houston Office Protest Week 400

The following is a guest post from my friend and blogging colleague Neil Aquino, who has led and maintained a civil protest in front of the office of Sen. John Cornyn for nearly eight years. Today he celebrates a milestone for the efforts of all those who have participated. You can join with them at future events on any Tuesday.

The John Cornyn Houston Office Protest will be at the corner of Memorial & Detering for its 400th week this Tuesday, October 8th, 11:30 AM -1 PM, 5300 Memorial Dr.

The Cornyn Houston Office Protest began in January, 2017 as one of a number of Tuesday protests at Republican Senate offices across the country after the election of Donald Trump. It is the only one remaining.

The Cornyn Protest estimates it has been watched by approximately 1200 HPD units. Things we’ve had thrown at us include lit cigars, batteries, potatoes, eggs and a softball. Earlier in 2024, the Protest secured a misdemeanor conviction against a man who had thrown eggs at the group from a moving car.

For all of that however, reactions from passers-by at our busy corner are each week strongly positive. Friendly honks and kind words are far more common than middle fingers. We have longtime supporters in motorists who expect to see us each Tuesday, and a social media presence that brings us followers from across Texas.

The bottom line of the Protest is for others to see people just like themselves willing to stand openly and confidently for democracy. We won’t be pushed out of public space by aggression. With clear threats from authoritarianism coming from the right, we must–in addition to voting–be ready to show up in any way required in the fights ahead.

Please join us Tuesday, October 8th to celebrate our 400th week of effective advocacy on Houston streets.

Related Posts: