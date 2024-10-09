The “Can Allred win?” question

At least we’re asking the question. Usually, we don’t even get that.

As far as Republicans for Allred goes, you can add this:

Lifelong Republican and former Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley told me this morning that he will vote for Democrats

@KamalaHarris and @ColinAllredTX rather than @realDonaldTrump and @TedCruz. STORY: https://wfaa.com/article/news/politics/inside-politics/texas-politics/prominent-texas-republican-endorses-democrats-kamala-harris-colin-allred/287-1a3450ff-8796-49bc-9363-e8e4d726c7b8 — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) 10:58 AM – 06 October 2024

Glenn Whitley is the kind of old school business-friendly Republican that used to be ubiquitous in Texas but are now largely relics. I don’t know how many votes this moves – people like Whitley have for the most part either fully consumed the Trump kool-aid or they’re already Democrats – but the more Whitleys out there saying they’re voting for Harris and Allred, the more potential there is for others to follow their lead. You can see some more of the crew that Rep. Kinziger brought along here.

The comparison of Beto’s result in 2018 to Dem results in other years is valid but limited. All those results, including Beto in 2018, were affected in part by the greater national atmosphere. 2018 was a Democratic year, 2020 was more neutral, 2022 was (at least in Texas) more of a Republican year. I think 2024 is somewhere between 2018 and 2020, but it’s hard to say which one it’s closer to.

The poll numbers, which are the basis for stories like this and the ratings change in the race, are cautiously encouraging, but there’s still just that one poll that shows Allred in the lead, and then only by one point, 45-44. Allred as noted has consistently outperformed Kamala Harris in the Texas polls, which allows for the possibility of him squeaking out a win while Trump still carries the state. I remain skeptical of that, as there’s two elections’ worth of evidence that Trump is the low performer among Republicans, but this is a weird year. This scenario still depends on Harris running a close enough race in Texas. I think she’s on track to do better than Biden did in 2020, but she’d probably need to get close to 48 percent for Allred to have a strong chance; this is on the assumption that the third party candidates will have a more minimal effect at the Presidential level.

It’s easy to get tangled up in the what-ifs, so let me sum up a bit. Yes, I think Allred has a fighting chance. I’d feel better about that if there were more polls showing him with a lead and/or more polls showing Kamala Harris within at most three points of Trump. I’d feel better about it if the Harris campaign were in on trying to win Texas, I’d feel better about if if the DSCC had been involved earlier, and I’d feel better if there were more legislative pickup opportunities with more visible campaigns for them. This is the hand we’ve been dealt, and the fact that Allred is competitive despite the lack of complementary positive factors is encouraging in its own way. I can’t get my hopes up too much, but I do have some hope. I hope that’s good enough.

