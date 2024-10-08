One out of three will have to do for now

Campaign donations came in from all over the country, and at first Christine Vinh Weems didn’t know why. The Democrat running for a spot on the Texas Supreme Court filed her papers to run as soon as the application process opened in December.

“It took me a second to realize what was happening,” Weems told us. “What was happening in December was Kate Cox.”

You may recall that Cox became national news after she asked Texas courts to clarify whether the medical exception in the state’s abortion ban would apply to her. She’d recently learned that her expected baby had a fatal genetic condition. Carrying the pregnancy to term could have endangered her health and her ability to have kids in the future.

The all-Republican Texas Supreme Court blocked a lower court’s order that would have allowed Cox to have an abortion. She obtained one in another state. Other Texas women have had to wait until their bodies go into sepsis before doctors, afraid of severe criminal and civil penalties, have been willing to perform abortions to save their lives. In Zurawski v. Texas, a unanimous decision by the court did not provide many of the clarifications women sought.

We’ve repeatedly expressed exasperation over the failure of the Legislature, courts and Texas Medical Board to protect the lives of pregnant women — and we considered the Texas Supreme Court’s rulings on abortion in making the following endorsements. Yet, most cases before this court don’t have to do with hot-button issues. It hears appeals in civil cases such as medical malpractice settlements and disputes over property. We put a premium on integrity, competence and relevant experience, and often endorse candidates with whom we disagree on specific issues.

[…]

Place 4: Christine Vinh Weems, Democrat

The Republican incumbent in this race, John Devine, really is an activist and ideologue masquerading as a judge. In the primary, he narrowly beat out a principled conservative with experience as an appellate judge. We hope enough Republican voters are willing to put integrity above party in the general election.

Devine, 65, did not meet with us. He also routinely misses oral arguments so he can tour Texas to make the sorts of partisan speeches that judicial codes of ethics discourage. Judges ought to approach cases with an open mind, not with their fist jammed on the scales of justice. Another no-no are conflicts of interest, or even the appearance of one. That’s essential to maintaining the trust of the public, but Devine didn’t recuse himself from a sex abuse case the Texas Supreme Court heard against former Southern Baptist Convention leader Paul Pressler, even though Devine worked at Pressler’s law firm at the time the alleged abuse occurred. He’s bragged about being arrested at anti-abortion protests and gained notoriety for putting up a painting of the Ten Commandments in his courtroom. For voters who may agree with his belief that the concept of church-state separation is a “myth,” we ask you to consider whether his conduct matches your deeply held values.

The Democratic candidate, Christine Vinh Weems, 48, is a district court judge in Harris County who hears civil cases. In the Houston Bar Association judicial evaluation she received high marks, and she manages her docket efficiently. Her family fled Vietnam, and she would be the first Asian American elected at a statewide level in Texas. We wish that Weems had more experience in appellate law, but her temperament and experience as a judge will serve her well.

Devine not only violates basic codes of judicial conduct, he’s not showing up for work. We urge Democrats and Republicans to vote for Weems.

In a better world, Devine would never have won an election, but that’s not the world we’re in. I personally think it’s fine to elevate abortion access as an issue in these races and thus support the three Democrats running, if only to send a message and maybe add a bit of viewpoint diversity to the Court. But if for some reason you can only vote for one Democratic Supreme Court candidate, make it Christine Weems so we can get John Devine out of there. By any measure, the Court would be a much better place.

