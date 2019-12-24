Texas blog roundup for the week of December 23

The Texas Progressive Alliance wish all who celebrate a very Merry Christmas.

Off the Kuff published three interviews with SBOE candidates: Michelle Palmer, Kimberly McLeod, and Debra Kerner.

SocraticGadfly, with background on Muenster teacher-relationship conviction and other such cases, talks about how issues of philosophy play out in the courts.

Stace discusses a Harris County Democratic primary filing failure.

=====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Jessica Shortall dissects the “Olympic podium of abuse” metaphor.

The Current provides sold advice about tamales.

Michael Hall reports on Pedro Villalobos, a Travis County prosecutor whose immigration status is in peril.

John Coby wraps up the Houston elections.

The Bloggess is starting a book club.

Juanita provides a welcome update on her health and well-being.

Related Posts: