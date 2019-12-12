Texas blog roundup for the week of December 9

The Texas Progressive Alliance is doing its constitutional duty by bringing you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at the initial Congressional race ratings in Texas.

SocraticGadfly looks at all the huzzahs and handsprings for the Texas Tribune turning 10, and offers up a pretty contrarian take.

======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Meredith Lawrence reports on the sad state of affairs with refugee asylum.

Juanita points and laughs at Devin Nunes.

Mean Green Cougar Red appreciates the countercultural cartoons of Sesame Street.

Robert Rivard urges the University of Incarnate Word to settle the Cameron Redus wrongful death case.

Paradise in Hell is here for the blood red White House Christmas trees.

Jessica Huseman emphatically explains why she loves Texas.

