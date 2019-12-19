Texas blog roundup for the week of December 16

The Texas Progressive Alliance applauds the House of Representatives for doing their Constitutional duty as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff took a closer look at the Democratic filings for Congress and state offices.

SocraticGadfly offers a twofer related to world affairs, first saying goodbye to Jeremy Corbyn then calling out Wikipedia creator Jimmy Wales for his sliming of Corbyn and other general sliminess.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Idiotprogrammer announces a Climate Change Candidate Forum sponsored by the Katy chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby on Monday January 6.

John Coby salutes Briscoe Cain’s primary opponent.

Paradise in Hell fears we are in the Clown Era of world leadership.

Dan Solomon informs us that Alex Jones has always known exactly what he is doing.

Taddy McAllister wants to know what happens to recycling after it’s picked up from the curb.

The TPA wishes Juanita and Mr. Juanita a speedy recovery after they were rear-ended in Austin.

The TPA also wishes Tony Buzbee many happy days on his private jet, which is clearly the best place for him to be.

