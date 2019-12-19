Texas blog roundup for the week of December 16

The Texas Progressive Alliance applauds the House of Representatives for doing their Constitutional duty as it brings you this week’s roundup.
Off the Kuff took a closer look at the Democratic filings for Congress and state offices.
SocraticGadfly offers a twofer related to world affairs, first saying goodbye to Jeremy Corbyn then calling out Wikipedia creator Jimmy Wales for his sliming of Corbyn and other general sliminess.
======================
And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.
Idiotprogrammer announces a Climate Change Candidate Forum sponsored by the Katy chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby on Monday January 6.
John Coby salutes Briscoe Cain’s primary opponent.
Paradise in Hell fears we are in the Clown Era of world leadership.
Dan Solomon informs us that Alex Jones has always known exactly what he is doing.
Taddy McAllister wants to know what happens to recycling after it’s picked up from the curb.
The TPA wishes Juanita and Mr. Juanita a speedy recovery after they were rear-ended in Austin.
The TPA also wishes Tony Buzbee many happy days on his private jet, which is clearly the best place for him to be.
From Paradise in Hell:
“Trump makes no real pretense to doing anything other than entertaining his base via Twitter, Fox News and ego-fests of rallies that might make members of the Third Reich blush….”
Um, what?
Trump has been faithfully trying to make good on his campaign promises. Remember that? Better trade deals? Trump has been negotiating them. Take USMCA. Everyone agrees it’s good for the US, even liberals. Nancy sits on it because not giving Trump a win is better than helping the American people. So who is not doing anything again? Better trade deals seems like it should be non partisan, something that benefits most Americans, other than those invested in offshoring American jobs. (Seems like this USED to be a Democrat ideal, by the way….supporting American labor.)
Trump has cajoled, shamed, and has been very blunt about the cheapskates at NATO, and has been successful at getting some of them to pay up, or at least START to pay up. Trump actually went to N. Korea to try and solve that issue. Will he solve it? Maybe, maybe not, but at least he had the balls to try. He had the balls to walk into N. Korea with no Secret Service. Compare and contrast with every other president who hid behind the bullet proof glass with the big assed binoculars.
Trump promised a tax cut. Got it. Relaxed regulation? That doesn’t just happen, real people have to cut real government rules. Got it. Trump promised a wall. It’s slow going, but wall is going up, in spite of opposition from Republicans AND Democrats. Trump promised he would be the greatest jobs president ever. Seems like he’s got that one. Trump promised to set the economy on fire. Got it.
He promised we wouldn’t be starting new wars like his predecessors. Got it. He promised, like Obama, that he would end the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. OK, legitimate criticism, he hasn’t done either of those things. He promised to do something about the exploding national debt. OK, legitimate beef….he hasn’t done that.
He promised to defeat ISIS. Boom, he took all their territory. Sorry, losers, no more oil fields, no more frightened hostage populace for you. Advantage, Trump. Trump promised judges. You may not like the judges he picked, but he’s appointing them, something Obama failed to do, thankfully.
I could go on, but to assert that, “Trump makes no real pretense to doing anything….” isn’t just disingenuous, it’s a flat out lie. If Trump wasn’t doing anything, and just coasting, he wouldn’t draw the absolute rage of the left, or the absolute adoration of his voters. He’d be just another Bush/McCain/Romney (R) go along to get along loser. Disagree with his policies, fine, but if he was doing nothing, leftists wouldn’t be so enraged right now.