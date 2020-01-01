Texas blog roundup for the week of December 30

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes everyone a very happy New Year.

Off the Kuff analyzes a poll released by the Eliz Markowitz campaign.

SocraticGadfly got out to Big Bend for the first time in more than eight years, and he shares photos and discusses changes; two additional parts will follow.

===================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

It’s Not Hou It’s Me helps you with your New Year’s resolution to exercise more.

W.K. Stratton eulogizes Bob “Daddy-O” Wade, iconic Texas artist.

Grits for Breakfast muses on pardons, homelessness, and other topics.

Juanita catches up with Rudy Giuliani.

Elise Hu reviews her 2019.

Cristina Tovar warns of a bilingual teacher shortage if DACA falls.

Related Posts: