Texas blog roundup for the week of January 13

The Texas Progressive Alliance will not be taking restaurant advice from former Mayoral candidates as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff interviewed the three Democratic candidates in HD134: Ann Johnson, Ruby Powers, and Lanny Bose.

SocraticGadfly looks at the New York Times’ 1619 Project, trying to claim that year, not 1776, is the keystone to US history, and says BOTH it AND its major opponents are all wet.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Amber Briggle documents how to pass an equality ordinance.

The Bloggess presents her TED talk.

The Observer reminds us that Karl Rove is still out there, doing Karl Rove things.

Grits for Breakfast has doubts about a proposed judicial appointment system.

The Texas Signal looks at some key indicators for 2020.

Rogelio Sáenz notes that children of color are already the majority in many US states.

