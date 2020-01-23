Texas blog roundup for the week of January 20

The Texas Progressive Alliance will be stepping back from its primary duties as a member of the royal family, but will continue to bring you the weekly roundups.

Off the Kuff interviewed three Democratic candidates in HD138: Akilah Bacy, Josh Wallenstein, and Jenifer Pool.

SocraticGadfly did a non-political double dip on Texas sports, first talking about the glories of Luka Doncic, then noting why he, along with a majority of other non-Houstonians, thinks the cheating Astros got off light.

=====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Christopher Hooks puzzles through Greg Abbott’s senseless and heartless rejection of refugees.

The Great God Pan Is Dead revises its Best Comics of the Decade list.

Therese Odell revisits Impeachment Corner.

The Lunch Tray looks at a new effort to eliminate “lunch shaming”.

Cort McMurray gets to the heart of the Astros’ cheating scandal.

John Coby wraps up the 2019 city of Houston finance reports.

