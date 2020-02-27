Texas blog roundup for the week of February 24

The Texas Progressive Alliance has no non-disclosure agreements to disclose, but it will disclose this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff makes some predictions about the primaries.

With Yang dropping out and Tulsi taking up the Basic Income drumbeat, SocraticGadfly again looked at libertarian vs non-libertarian versions of BI, and then dove into discussions just how we should define the “gig economy” and who different versions of BI might be targeting.

========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Sean O’Neal finds Ted Cruz’s pro-choice side.

Raise Your Hand Texas released its first poll about public education.

Juanita was happy with the Las Vegas debate.

Sarah Bronson explains why voting remains a necessary, critical step of the way forward.

The Texas Signal finds the latest contender for Worst (Would-be) Congressman from Texas.

Finally, the TPA wishes Scott Henson a fast and full recovery from his cancer surgery.

