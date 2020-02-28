Off the Kuff Rotating Header Image

2020 Primary Early Voting, Day Ten: Come hell or high water

Feb 28th, 2020
by Charles Kuffner.

Yesterday was quite the day, wasn’t it? People did still vote, which is nice. Here’s the Day Ten report for 2020, and here are the totals from 2012, 2016, and 2018. The totals after Day Four:


Year    Mail    Early    Total
==============================
2012   6,772   23,384   30,156
2016  12,152   53,302   65,455
2018  16,532   53,744   70,276
2020  21,658   82,365  104,023

2012  16,164   48,239   64,403
2016  18,878   79,276   98,154
2018  18,848   46,560   65,408
2020  21,340   65,783   87,123

Despite the ginormous water main break that shut down much of the city, including four early voting locations, people did still vote. Maybe not quite as much as they would have without the East Loop turning into a river, but they did still vote. At this current pace, we’re well ahead of 2016 but sufficiently behind 2008 that I’m not sure we’ll make it to that level. But maybe still a lot of folks waiting till Tuesday, perhaps to see what happens in South Carolin first. I’ll have the final results tomorrow, and I’ll do some deeper analysis on Sunday or Monday. Have you voted yet?

Related Posts:

Posted in: Election 2020.
Tagged: · · · · · · · · · · · ·

One Comment

  1. Blank says:
    February 28, 2020 at 11:06 am

    Yep, I voted last week. My wife voted earlier this week. I didn’t think we would vote for the same people in the presidential or senatorial races, but we did.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *