2020 Primary Early Voting, Day Ten: Come hell or high water

Yesterday was quite the day, wasn’t it? People did still vote, which is nice. Here’s the Day Ten report for 2020, and here are the totals from 2012, 2016, and 2018. The totals after Day Four:

Year Mail Early Total ============================== 2012 6,772 23,384 30,156 2016 12,152 53,302 65,455 2018 16,532 53,744 70,276 2020 21,658 82,365 104,023 2012 16,164 48,239 64,403 2016 18,878 79,276 98,154 2018 18,848 46,560 65,408 2020 21,340 65,783 87,123

Despite the ginormous water main break that shut down much of the city, including four early voting locations, people did still vote. Maybe not quite as much as they would have without the East Loop turning into a river, but they did still vote. At this current pace, we’re well ahead of 2016 but sufficiently behind 2008 that I’m not sure we’ll make it to that level. But maybe still a lot of folks waiting till Tuesday, perhaps to see what happens in South Carolin first. I’ll have the final results tomorrow, and I’ll do some deeper analysis on Sunday or Monday. Have you voted yet?

