2020 primary results: President

Before we get to the numbers, one last word about polls. As we know, polls released over the weekend were quite favorable to Bernie Sanders. However, there was more polling done since then, and both nationally and in Texas there was a big swing back towards Joe Biden. Obviously, a lot of votes were already baked in thanks to early voting, but there was still a lot more voting to do. And with that, we can sum up what happened in two more tweets:

[email protected] surging on Election Day in Harris County — with 13% of voting centers reporting, he’s at 48% on E-Day, compared to 26% during early voting. @BernieSanders, who was a hair behind Biden during early voting, is at 28% on E-Day so far. Warren & Bloomberg both at 11%. — Jasper Scherer (@jaspscherer) 9:55 PM – 3 March 2020

I’ve seen enough. Projection: Joe Biden wins the Texas primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) 10:13 PM – 3 March 2020

You want another illustration of that, here’s the Bexar County early vote – Bernie has 25,847 and Biden 14,289. Now here’s Bexar County Election Day, and with about two-thirds of the vote in, it’s Biden 18,682 and Bernie 17,685. Yeah.

This was a very big night for Joe Biden, who won most of the Super Tuesday primaries (with the caveat that California’s vote-by-mail ballots will take several days to count) and who may have vaulted into the delegate lead by the time you read this. Michael Bloomberg is likely to drop out today, and while it may not be the end of the line for Elizabeth Warren, you feel like you can see it from here. (Full disclosure: I voted for Warren.) If nothing else, we have a lot more clarity now.

