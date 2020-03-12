Texas blog roundup for the week of March 9

You can do a sufficient job of washing your hands in the time it will take you to read this week’s Texas Progressive Alliance blog roundup.

Off the Kuff notes the latest voting rights lawsuit filed by Dems in Texas.

Dos Centavos explores the strange story of The Ghost of HD142.

SocraticGadfly says that, contra past fearmongering by Greg Abbott, and contra recent bad reporting by Atlantic based on worse reporting by the Dallas Snooze, Texas is not being Californicated.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Dwight Silverman makes the case for canceling this year’s SXSW.

Craig Hlavaty finds the four nerdiest items in Houston.

Paradise in Hell is enjoying the fight between Dan Patrick and George P. Bush over the Alamo.

Durrell Douglas documents how #ProjectOrange is helping inmates at the Harris County Jail exercise their right to vote.

Rick Casey reminds us that Texas was the first Southern state and the ninth in the nation to ratify the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote.

Juanita finds the best ever TV news chyron.

