Texas blog roundup for the week of March 16

The Texas Progressive Alliance interrupts its practice of social distancing to bring you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff welcomes our lady judge overlords (overladies?).

SocraticGadfly saw the story about the Hobby Lobby alleged Dead Sea Scrolls proven to be fakes, read through, and realized he has a personal academic-world connection to the story, as explained at his second blog.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Stephen Young picks the worst candidates to emerge from the primaries.

In Texas Monthly, Austin Mayor Steve Adler explains why he canceled SxSW, a decision that seems a lot easier to understand today.

Dwight Silverman says to clean your damn filthy phone already.

Therese Odell reviews the effect coronavirus is having on TV production, and also tells you to wash your hands.

Paradise in Hell remains our foremost interpreter of Donald Trump.

Cherise Rohr-Allegrini talks about social distancing.

