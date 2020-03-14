Abbott declares a state of emergency

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday declared that the new coronavirus is a statewide public health disaster and said that Texas is on the verge of being able to significantly ramp up its testing capacity.
At the same time he announced that he was directing day cares, nursing homes and prisons to limit visitations.
He said San Antonio is opening on Friday the first state drive-through with testing capabilities that will initially prioritize health care workers and high-risk patients.
Abbott also finally clarified the state’s testing history so far and current capabilities. In total, he said there have been 220 Texans tested by either a state public lab or by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are another 75 Texans being tested currently.
On Friday, the state’s testing capacity was roughly 270 people per day, but he said next week that capacity will expand into the thousands as private labs come online.
The Chron adds some more details.
The governor didn’t provide details on where and when the lab would open. But he credited Mayor Ron Nirenberg and his team for leading the way on the issue.
The facility will initially be only for first responders, health care workers, operators of critical infrastructure and key resources and certain high-risk patients, Abbott said.
He said the state has tested 220 Texans so far for the virus and he expects public and private labs to exponentially increase the capacity next week. The labs will be able to test several thousand people a week.
It’s a good and necessary start, but there’s a lot more that can be said and done. What about paid sick leave, which the state is fighting tooth and nail in court, for one? What about the millions of people with no health insurance, including all those who would have benefited from an expansion of Medicaid? It may seem crass and opportunistic to bring up heated political points like these right now, but we’d be in a much stronger position now if Abbott and his fellow Republicans hadn’t so fiercely opposed these things. Policy and politics matter. We shouldn’t let Abbott off the hook for these things just because he did his job today. WFAA and the DMN have more.
I was reading all the comments on social media the other day about how the Mayor cancelled the rodeo and that this was a scare tactic by the Democrats to smear Trump. That the virus has been around for a long time and it’s just like the flu.
How are lies like the ones being told by the Trump administration and then repeated by Fox (or vice versa) allowed??
Their supporters just repeat the lies no matter how unbelievable they are.
Politics has become like people and their sprts teams…will support them no matter how much they suck. And get vicious about it, think of the Red Sox and Yankees, lol
Bill,
Can you respond to Robert about the “hoax” that is currently wreaking havoc across the world?
Let’s re-name the “Rainy Day Fund” into the “Pandemic Day Fund” and see if that works with the Republicans?
Of will they want to re-name it the “$ Barrel of Oil is too low Fracking Day Fund”?