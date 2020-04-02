Texas blog roundup for the week of March 30

The Texas Progressive Alliance thanks all of the essential employees out there for their service as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff notes the different attitude towards stay-at-home orders in some parts of the state and points out that coronavirus doesn’t care about anyone’s attitude or ideals.

SocraticGadfly returns to his second blog this week to say RIP Krzysztof Penderecki.

===================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Better Texas Blog says, once again, that everyone needs paid sick leave.

Nonsequiteuse minces no words with Dan Patrick.

Mustafa Tameez warns about the need for election protection.

Patricia Sharpe talks to restaurant and bar workers about how they are coping.

Stephen Young had an early look at the worst Texas reactions to coronavirus.

Brea LaVelle, and her teacher colleagues, really miss their students.

