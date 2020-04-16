Defining tyranny down

These people, I swear.

A group of conservatives, including an influential Texas activist, penned an open letter to President Donald Trump this week, asking him to restart the economy and “let Americans manage their own risks,” while decrying expanded government benefits as a step toward socialism.

“Sadly, many state and local governments are not following the personal responsibility approach you advocated,” they wrote. “They are using wrong and confusing data to strip Americans of basic liberties, and to advance tyranny at an alarming rate.”

The letter was written by Tim Dunn, the chair of the Tea Party-aligned activist group Empower Texans — whose political action committee has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to Texas conservatives — as well as the co-founders of the Urban Revitalization Coalition and the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, Darrell Scott and Kareem Lanier.

It comes as pressure on President Trump from members of the Republican Party to lift virus restrictions continues to build despite warnings from epidemiologists and public health officials who predict the number of Texans infected with COVID-19 will peak in late April or May.