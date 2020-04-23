Texas blog roundup for the week of April

The Texas Progressive Alliance is sure that Mayor Vaughn is correct about there being no more sharks at Amity Beach as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at the initial ruling in the TDP’s lawsuit to expand vote by mail access.

SocraticGadfly looks at restaurants by type and class, and wonders which will do better, which worse on surviving coronavirus.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Lunch Tray notes a somewhat favorable ruling in a lawsuit over USDA school nutrition rollbacks.

Therese Odell has had it with phony TV doctors.

Dwight Silverman documents the problems that the Houston startup scene is experiencing right now.

RG Ratcliffe was not impressed by Greg Abbott’s press conference about reopening the economy.

Francesca Rattray touts the benefits of child care for essential workers.

The Bloggess shares how she is coping.

