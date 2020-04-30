Texas blog roundup for the week of April 27

The Texas Progressive Alliance has treated this week’s roundup with Clorox and UV radiation.

Off the Kuff looks at the ways that local election officials are trying to prepare for the July and November elections.

Dos Centavos is making tortillas, as we all should be right now.

SocraticGadfly had a trio of posts for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The first, complete with photos, looked at the past 50 years of wildlife preservation efforts — the good, the bad, the ugly. The second said that King Hubbert was correct, using the parameters he did of rational, profitable exploration, that the US hit Peak Oil in 1970. The third, per the Daniel Day-Lewis movie, said there will continue to be blood for oil.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Ilyse Hogue points out how the pro-coronavirus protesters are trying to hijack pro-choice language.

Andrew Wheat explains how rightwing oligarch Tim Dunn loves the “nanny state” when it benefits his bottom line.

The Bloggess takes you on a creepy tour of her house.

Paradise in Hell deconstructs the Trumpian snake oil show.

Gavin Rogers wants us to remember our most vulnerable neighbors.

Grits for Breakfast interprets the state Supreme Court ruling on the Abbott executive order on bail.

Stephen Young answers your questions about how oil can cost less than nothing.

