Texas blog roundup for the week of May 4

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes everyone has a galactically great Star Wars Day as it brings you this epoch’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at that poll from PPP showing Joe Biden with a one point lead over Donald Trump in Texas.

Dos Centavos shares his tortilla recipe.

SocraticGadfly looked at some common coronavirus conspiracy thinking and how it shows the “horseshoe theory” is sometimes true.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Better Texas Blog urges us to protect immigrants as they power our economy.

Eater Dallas explains the dangers of reopening for small restaurants.

Ken Hoffman finds that Hobby Airport is as empty as you’d expect right now.

Juanita checks in on Mother Pence.

The Texas Signal compares Greg Abbott’s approval bump to those of other governors.

