We don’t know enough about what’s happening at nursing homes

We’ve talked before about two of the main coronavirus hotspot types in Texas, prisons and meat processing plants. Now we’re going to talk about that third type, nursing homes.
As the death toll grows at Texas nursing homes, so has the number of requests for information kept by state health officials that would reveal which long-term care facilities have suffered coronavirus outbreaks during the worst pandemic in generations.
But the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which regulates nursing homes and assisted living facilities, is attempting to keep its records secret, despite calls for more transparency from open-government advocates, some Texas lawmakers and family members worried about vulnerable residents.
“The public is being left in the dark, and we’re losing control of our ability to oversee the operations of our government,” said Joe Larsen, a lawyer with the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, which published an open letter last month urging the health commission to release its records on nursing home infections.
In a May 4 letter to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, Carey Smith, a lawyer representing the health commission, said the agency has received more than two dozen public records requests for nursing home data about coronavirus infections, but that federal and state laws prohibit the release of the information because it might identify infected residents and violate their privacy.
However, Texas legislators who wrote one of the laws cited by Smith said it doesn’t prohibit officials from releasing statistical information about COVID-19 in nursing homes.
“The statute was not intended to create a blanket protection for all health-related information,” said former Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, who authored the bill in the Texas Senate last year.
The sponsor of the bill in the Texas House, Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, said releasing statistical data from nursing homes could benefit both consumers and government authorities. And, like Watson, he said the bill they passed doesn’t prevent state officials from releasing that information.
“So long as you can’t get personal identifying information I don’t see why the current rules and statutes that we have don’t already allow that information to be released,” Capriglione said.
[…]
After facing criticism from families and advocates of nursing home residents, Texas began releasing statewide statistics that show the total number of coronavirus deaths at nursing homes, which provide round-the-clock care, and assisted living facilities, which are less intensive.
As of [May 1], 478 COVID-19 deaths — nearly half of the 1,042 reported in Texas — were at nursing homes or assisted living centers, records show.
But state health officials haven’t disclosed infection rates for each location, which has stymied families trying to protect their relatives. The lack of information also leaves hospice workers and other contract caregivers in the dark.
That story was from early May. Since then, we have gotten more numbers from the state.
More than 3,000 Texas nursing home residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus, as well as nearly 400 assisted living facility residents, according to data released Friday by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Among the reported 311 nursing homes with confirmed cases, 3,011 residents have tested positive and 490 have died. Another 494 residents have recovered, according to the data. At 112 assisted living facilities in Texas with at least one confirmed coronavirus case, 382 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 95 have died.
Statewide, 1,272 people have died, but it was unclear late Friday if all of the long-term care facility patients’ deaths were included in that larger figure.
The state had previously released only the number of nursing homes with confirmed cases and fatalities, not the number of people who have tested positive.
The state is still not releasing the names of nursing homes with COVID-19 cases. Many families remain in the dark about whether their loved ones in nursing homes are at risk of exposure.
There are a lot of reasons why we need more and better reporting of this data. For one, just so that the people who have family and friends that live or work at these places can know what’s going on with them. For two, to better identify the places that are not up to standard on health and safety. For three, so we can learn from the places that are doing well as well as the places that are doing poorly, so the overall level of safety and care can be improved. This is not hard to understand, and at least it looks like there’s bipartisan agreement that the existing laws need to be upgraded for the future. Put that on the ever-lengthening to do list for the 2021 Lege.
One thing Texas has done differently than other states, is not force nursing homes to take Wuhan virus patients into their facilities. New York and Pennsylvania, looking at y’all here.
Here’s the stunning and brave PA Health Secretary, who famously got his own mother out of a home, while the state was forcing homes to take in those sickened by the virus:
https://www.newsweek.com/pennsylvania-health-secretary-moved-mother-out-nursing-home-coronavirus-death-toll-increased-1503853
And Manny, let’s talk about HCQ. Those Texas City nursing home residents that got it after coming down with the virus? All living. But hey, no one wants to talk about the Trump cure anymore. Texas’ own nursing home death toll would be much higher if not for HCQ, based on the numbers of infected vs. dead.
Faith in government is not going to cure this issue. What do you want the legislature to do about improving the state of nursing homes? First, I’d suggest visiting every one in the Houston area to get an idea about the problems, before expecting government to wave a magic wand. The first issues are the different distinctions between them all. ‘Nursing homes’ is not a blanket term for all elderly care facilities. Some are full time care, assisted living, or independent living to name a few. The same facility can have both independent living and assisted and full care facilities in the same building. How you going to force a person’s information in independent living, which is compared to an apartment, versus assisted living, but they are in the same facilities? They are managed by the same company, but are managed differently, but in the case of covid, the different living styles can affect each other greatly.
Bill you are such a stupid liar. Why do you waste everyone’s time here with your idiotic lies? Some of those Texas City nursing home guinea pigs have indeed died.
Go away. Go post on Republican blogs where facts don’t matter.
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/houston/article/texas-city-nursing-home-doc-unproven-trump-drug-15270476.php
From your own link:
“Armstrong said the growth on Helen Edrozo’s neck was “unusual” but couldn’t say what caused it without reviewing hospital records.
“She was treated and she had recovered from the COVID-19 and had a lot of other medical problems in addition to that,” Armstrong said.”
So, this woman died from something NOT the virus. Write it up as a virus death. That’s real “Sprinkle some crack on him and write it up” stuff, Jules.
No thoughts on Cuomo, Wolf, and the stunning and brave PA Health Secretary forcing nursing homes to take virus patients into their facilities, Jules? I notice a conspicuous lack of interest in that little tidbit, or how that might factor into Texas having much lower virus death in nursing homes because Abbott didn’t order that to be done here. Jules? Jules?
Bill, your quote: “And Manny, let’s talk about HCQ. Those Texas City nursing home residents that got it after coming down with the virus? All living.”
And Bill, nice try on trying to make it seem as if she was the only one to die, but again, you lie.
You are a liar.