Texas blog roundup for the week of May 18

The Texas Progressive Alliance gives a virtual salute to the Class of 2020 as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has the latest developments in the state lawsuit over voting by mail.

DosCentavos reminds us that Texans are modeling their leaders’ behaviors as Texas continues to reopen amid COVID19.

SocraticGadfly said this year’s Democratic vice presidential nomination is the most important since 1944.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Stephen Young highlights that great Obamacare cheerleader, Sen. John Cornyn.

Paradise in Hell turns his Trump Translator Machine on again.

The Texas Living Waters Project interprets a SCOTUS decision having to do with the Clean Water Act.

Christopher Hooks wonders why Ken Paxton hates vote by mail so much.

Sanford Nowlin shows a study that warns 4 million Texans could lost health insurance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Balke reminds us that hurricane season is still a thing that happens.

