Texas blog roundup for the week of May 25

The Texas Progressive Alliance has a nervous eye on those post-reopening projections as it brings you this wee’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has the latest updates in the various vote-by-mail lawsuits.

SocraticGadfly offers his take on the documentary-based last chapter in the life of “Roe,” that is, Norma Jean McCorvey.

DosCentavos tells us that Joe Biden had Latino problems last week, too. But they are fixable.

================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Better Texas Blog calls for rebuilding child care.

Grits for Breakfast doesn’t understand the budget priorities being given to TDCJ.

Sanford Nowlin finds Greg Abbott fibbing about how Texas handles COVID testing data.

Juanita finds proof that only the good die young.

The Texas Signal wonders if migration from other states will be what finally turns Texas blue.

