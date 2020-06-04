Texas blog roundup for the week of June 1

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with those demanding justice for George Floyd as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff unpacks the convoluted Supreme Court ruling in the state vote by mail lawsuit.

DosCentavos implores local leaders to change law enforcement culture after the murder of George Floyd and others killed in recent weeks.

SocraticGadfly explains how issues of the duopoly and lesser eviilism extend to the Supreme Court, when one looks outside the lens of reproductive choice and sexual choice rights, and especially when one looks through the lens of criminal justice issues and minorities.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Signal declares that Ken Paxton is bluffing about vote by mail.

Dan Solomon illustrates how the Electoral College diminishes Texas’ political power.

Milton “Big Pokey” Powell, a friend of George Floyd’s, calls for police to be held truly accountable when they commit violence against civilians.

Therese Odell tries to take it all in.

Michael Li analyzes that State Supreme Court decision regarding vote by mail.

Grits for Breakfast despairs at the lack of progress in police reform.

