Texas blog roundup for the week of June 8

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with those demanding justice for George Floyd as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzed two more polls showing a tight Presidential race in Texas.

SocraticGadfly notes how Ted Rall is becoming a self-writing parody of himself.

DosCentavos writes about where the conversation on police reform needs to begin based on the #8CantWait campaign.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Christoph Spieler shares two lessons for transit agencies during times of crisis.

Paradise in Hell warns his Trump-supporting friends and colleagues that the day is coming when they will have to choose between their president and their country.

Therese Odell is always on top of the news and how politics and current events relate to the TV industry.

The Texas Signal reports on the Travis County DA primary runoff and how it relates to the wider criminal justice reform debate.

Via Out in SA, Equality Texas vows to do better at every level of their organization to help dismantle systems of oppression against Black Americans.

Christopher Hooks covered the Black Lives Matter rally in Vidor.

