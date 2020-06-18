Texas blog roundup for the week of June 15

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with those demanding justice for George Floyd and Javier Ambler as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff details the state of police reform in Houston and Harris County, with a coda about HISD.

DosCentavos had a series on the possible re-hiring of Chauna Thompson. The effort failed.

SocraticGadfly offers up a twofer on third party national politics. First, in the wake of a previous post about Libertarian presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen, he snarks on the party wanting to be “more dramatic and noteworthy.” Second, he has some Minneapolis-related questions about Cam Gordon, one of the speakers set for Greens’ national convention.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Craig Mills says he should not know the names of George Floyd and so many other black men who are known to him because they were killed by police.

Space City Weather revisits the question of COVID-19 and the Texas weather.

Abby Springs and Wesley Storey explain how Texas laws fail to hold police accountable.

G. Elliott Morris walks you through the Economist’s election model.

Dan Solomon confirms that the official policy of the state of Texas is that avoiding coronavirus is your own responsibility.

