TDP appeals to SCOTUS on vote by mail

After a series of losses in state and federal courts, Texas Democrats are looking to the U.S. Supreme Court to expand voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Texas Democratic Party on Tuesday asked the high court to immediately lift the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals’ block on a sweeping ruling that would allow all Texas voters who are seeking to avoid becoming infecting at in-person polling places to instead vote by mail. Early voting for the July 14 primary runoff election begins on June 29.
The fight to expand who can qualify for a ballot they can fill at home and mail in has been on a trajectory toward the Supreme Court since Texas Democrats, civil rights groups and individual voters first challenged the state’s rules months ago when the new coronavirus reached Texas. Under existing law, mail-in ballots are available only if voters are 65 or older, cite a disability or illness, will be out of the county during the election period or are confined in jail.
“Our constitution prevents our government from discriminating against voters due to age. Especially during this pandemic, why should we be penalized for being under age 65?” said Brenda Li Garcia, a registered nurse in San Antonio and plaintiff in the case, during a virtual press conference announcing the appeal to the Supreme Court. “To protect a certain group and to give only certain ages the right to vote by mail is arbitrary, discriminatory and unconstitutional.”
[…]
The effect of the Democrat’s request on the upcoming election is uncertain. In their appeal, the Democrats are asking Justice Samuel Alito — who oversees cases coming through the 5th Circuit — to undo the hold on Biery’s order while the runoffs move forward. Democrats are also asking the justices to take up the case on the claim that the state’s age restrictions for voting by mail violate the 26th Amendment’s protections against voting restrictions that discriminate based on age. If Alito does not immediately allow the lower court’s ruling to go into effect, the Democrats are asking the court for a full review of the case on an expedited timeline.
“Otherwise, millions of Texas voters will face the agonizing choice of either risking their health (and the health of others) to vote in person or relinquishing their right to cast a ballot in two critical elections,” the Democrats said in their filing.
The court is expected to soon go into recess until October.
In order for someone to vote by mail in the July 14 primary runoffs, counties must receive their application for a mail-in ballot by July 2. A favorable decision for Democrats by the Supreme Court by early October could still allow for a massive expansion in voting by mail during the November general election.
See here for the background. You know how I feel, about the merits of this case. The arguments for the state’s restrictions on voting by mail make no sense, not that that matters. I don’t know what effect, if any, this motion will have on the other lawsuits. I’m not going to make any predictions, or get my hopes up. Rick Hasen thinks this is a “risky” move that has the potential to make bad law. We’ll see what happens. The Chron has more.
FOR ALL THE CORONA-DOCKET WATCHERS:
Election Law Guru Richard Hasen has updated his very excellent in-progress article on voting and litigating in time of Corona to include an extensive discussion of the Texas Supreme Court’s decision in In re State of Texas, No. 20-0394, 2020 WL 2759629, 2020 Tex. LEXIS 452 (Tex. May 27, 2020), and what it portends.
Hasen, Richard L., Three Pathologies of American Voting Rights Illuminated by the COVID-19 Pandemic, and How to Treat and Cure Them (June 12, 2020). UC Irvine School of Law Research Paper No. 2020-43. Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3604668
I happen to like Judge Biery’s order more than Hasen does, but I am more of a political animal, and less concerned about the elegance of the jurisprudence or its coherent evolution, not to mention the “correctness” of the doctrine. Nor do I share the Federalist Society’s abhorrence for judicial policymaking to advance the interests of the people, as opposed to the interests asserted by Ken Paxton (or the Solicitor General) as those of “the State”.
I doubt the SCOTUS will even decide this case at this juncture, given that’s its a challenge to the grant of a procedural motion (albeit with nontrivial effect) by a panel in an appeal from an order that itself is not final; — a preliminary injunction that was hastily entered just before the Texas Supreme Court regaled us all with a substantive state-law-construction opinion in the AG’s (denied) Election Clerk Mandamus. See cite above. But I am not an avid SCOTUS watcher, so what do I know?
As far as the relevance of the intervening state supreme court’s decision, however, I would say it further undermines the age-discrimination complaint under the US constitution because many of the younger voters can avail themselves of the “disability” category under the Texas Supreme Court’s “FEAR PLUS” construct (fear not fear alone, but fear that the virus will ravish and wreak havoc upon your historically weak body). The import of the SCOTX holding is that those arguably most in need for judicial relief in the age-discrimination suit are basically already being taken care of.
It would seem that the Hecht opinion (characterized as a sort of “Don’t ask, don’t tell” by the Houston Chronicle) further undermines the “undue burden” claim predicated on in-person voting in times of COVID-19, if it does not altogether eviscerate it. It was rather tenuous to begin with because the health risk at the polling places wasn’t created by state action, and because differential treatment based on age (above and below 65) is really just a benefit to facilitate voting by older folks, rather than a restrictive measure (“abridgment” in const. amendment lingo) adopted for vote-suppression purposes or something akin to it. Where is the evil and invidious intent in making it easier for seniors and about-to-birth women to cast their ballots from the comfort of home? — The voter ID law may be a different matter, but the 65+ and other exceptions are much older, and they are manifestly PRO-VOTE participation-facilitation measures, not ANTI-VOTE measures.
And the seemingly compelling textual analogy of age with race and sex is not as airtight as it might first appear when just looking at the words without reference to what they stand for. Think about it: If we live long enough, we all get to claim senior specials, including vote-by-mail (if otherwise entitled to vote), no other questions asked. By contrast, race and sex are immutable (for the most part). That distinction would support rational-basis review (as opposed to strict scrutiny), and the obvious rational basis here is that mobility impairments are statistically more common in older age. (Sickness, however, is not as good a rational basis for statutory preferential treatment on account of age here because there is already a separate eligibility category for it in the Election Code that is age-independent. So the age-based benefit must cover ground not already covered by other qualifying conditions.)