Texas blog roundup for the week of June 22

The Texas Progressive Alliance does not speak in riddles when it brings you its weekly roundup.

Off the Kuff enjoys a bit of schadenfreude at the expense of the terrible people at Empower Texans.

SocraticGadfly says that (complete with quote-Photoshopping) Gov. Strangeabbott has coronavirus blood on his hands.

DosCentavos puts the SCOTUS DACA decision into perspective.

===================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Robert Rivard salutes Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff for successfully calling Greg Abbott’s bluff on face masks.

Juanita basks in Trump’s latest egotistical tirade.

The Texas Signal enjoys the spectacle of Ted Cruz whining about Sesame Street.

Grits for Breakfast imagines a “George Floyd Act” for Texas.

The Dallas Observer reports on the celebrations by immigration activists over the SCOTUS ruling on DACA.

Jeff Balke fears a sports pandemic within the current pandemic.

