Texas blog roundup for the week of June 29

The Texas Progressive Alliance did not need to pause its collection of blog content for your roundup this week.

Off the Kuff analyzes the latest polls of Texas.

SocraticGadfly looks at Howie Hawkins clinching the Green Party nomination and the various haters who still don’t like it or him.

DosCentavos is not a fan of the latest attempt at police reform by committee.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

G. Elliott Morris throws a little bit of cold water on the positive polls for Joe Biden in Texas.

Josh Berthume worries that the seven hours following the end of voting on the East Coast will be the biggest danger to democracy America has seen.

Noah Horwitz shares a term paper he once wrote about Greg Abbott.

Paradise in Hell has had it with Mike Pence.

Mario Bravo calls on elected officials to lead on police reform.

Transform Houston outlines their objections to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s task force on police reform.

