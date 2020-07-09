Texas blog roundup for the week of July 6

The Texas Progressive Alliance watched “Hamilton” like everyone else as it prepped this week’s blog roundup.

Off the Kuff has two more polls to analyze.

SocraticGadfly had two third-party items of note. First, he said RIP to Mimi Soltysik, 2016 SPUSA presidential nominee. Second, he called out losing Green Party presidential candidate Dario Hunter for “going there” with identity politics and various other matters.

DosCentavos’ early voting experience was quick, yet harrowing. The moral of the story…don’t leave until you click “CAST BALLOT.”

====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Charlotte Clymer expresses discomfort with a recent viral video.

Grits for Breakfast presents a primer for new, local police-reform advocates in Texas.

Dwight Silverman updates the “how to cut the cord” manual.

Christoph Spieler discusses why race is always there when we talk about transit.

Pedro Noguera wants a focus on equity when we reopen the schools.

