Texas blog roundup for the week of July 13

Off the Kuff catalogs the many ways Greg Abbott failed during the COVID crisis.

SocraticGadfly says that if Black Lives Matter, and Confederate statues are a worry, even in Gainesville, it’s interesting that, as part of that Young Republicans PR also matters. He also offers a few thoughts on various statues issues in general.

It was a slow week at DosCentavos , but he reminds everyone to send healing thoughts and vibes to Tex-Mex Legend and great Democrat Little Joe Hernandez.

Big Tex says we’ll meet again at the State Fair in 2021.

Paradise in Hell was sad to see that happen.

Reform Austin lists a number of prominent Texans who have contracted COVID-19.

Progress Texas argues that our district attorneys are not prosecuting enough abusive cops.

Rick Casey posits that Greg Abbott misses having Joe Straus around to serve as the main punching bag for the wingnut coalition in the GOP.

The Texas Signal highlights Sen. Eddie Lucio’s ties to the private prison industry.

