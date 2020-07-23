Texas blog roundup for the week of July 20

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people in Portland currently being attacked by federal troops as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff had the goods on two more polls of Texas.

SocraticGadfly called out Texas Monthly for naively accepting at face value the “poor me” story of a major fracking company’s head.

DosCentavos ruminates on what Trump’s threat to cut public education funds is really about.

======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Murray Newman lays out the nuts and bolts of restarting the jury selection process in Harris County.

Grits for Breakfast sees the forthcoming sunset review of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement as an opportunity to limit the number of police forces in Texas.

Shari Biedinger reports on the 50th anniversary re-enactment of the Great Brackenridge Park Train Robbery.

KeAndré Jordan explains how you can support Houston’s Black restaurants.

The Current showcased a San Antonio man who became everyone’s hero for matching his face masks to his ties.

Finally, the TPA brings you this Twitter thread about Texas cities that we guarantee you will not have thought of before.

Related Posts: