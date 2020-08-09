July 2020 campaign finance reports: State races, part 3

Here I continue with a look at the State Rep races outside the Houston area where Dems are competing to flip seats. I did not look at the districts the Dems are defending, but I may return to that at a later date. Part One of my look at the July reports for state races is here, and Part 2 (the Houston-area State Rep districts) is here.

Janet Dudding, HD14

John Raney, HD14

Eric Holguin, HD32

Todd Hunter, HD32

Keke Williams, HD54

Brad Buckley, HD54

Angela Brewer, HD64

Lynn Stucky, HD64

Sharon Hirsch, HD66

Matt Shaheen, HD66

Lorenzo Sanchez, HD67

Jeff Leach, HD67

John Gibson, HD84

John Frullo, HD84

Ray Ash, HD89

Candy Noble, HD89

Jeff Whitfield, HD92

Jeff Cason, HD92

Lydia Bean, HD93

Matt Krause, HD93

Alisa Simmons, HD94

Tony Tinderholt, HD94

Joe Drago, HD96

David Cook, HD96

Elizabeth Beck, HD97

Craig Goldman, HD97

Jennifer Skidonenko, HD106

Jared Patterson, HD106

Joanna Cattanach, HD108

Morgan Meyer, HD108

Brandy Chambers, HD112

Angie Chen Button, HD112

Celina Montoya, HD121

Steve Allison, HD121

Dist Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand ============================================================== HD14 Dudding 30,064 5,975 782 24,482 HD14 Raney 40,550 13,736 0 123,179 HD32 Holguin 51,216 26,981 0 18,942 HD32 Hunter 43,750 293,821 0 2,125,012 HD54 Williams 66,107 16,840 0 26,165 HD54 Buckley 33,045 30,313 30,300 77,729 HD64 Brewer 55,651 14,009 0 40,548 HD64 Stucky 66,575 42,411 0 199,065 HD66 Hirsch 218,639 27,130 0 171,691 HD66 Shaheen 45,965 48,563 122,000 204,862 HD67 Sanchez 71,556 52,034 28,610 3,008 HD67 Leach 141,823 137,712 0 412,306 HD84 Gibson 4,310 2,738 0 4,533 HD84 Frullo 16,500 40,925 0 331,505 HD89 Ash 790 137 10,376 411 HD89 Noble 17,720 5,260 130,000 116,812 HD92 Whitfield 201,313 73,782 19,700 187,824 HD92 Cason 81,255 65,061 5,000 50,591 HD93 Bean 118,475 57,827 0 107,277 HD93 Krause 127,704 41,027 0 589,727 HD94 Simmons 62,265 28,203 1,090 38,466 HD94 Tinderholt 15,850 25,503 0 71,180 HD96 Drago 132,090 21,992 0 109,105 HD96 Cook 54,550 84,214 0 288,908 HD97 Beck 163,004 44,177 0 162,996 HD97 Goldman 292,777 85,870 0 866,662 HD106 Skidonenko 51,268 21,076 5,000 31,675 HD106 Patterson 79,575 125,850 0 91,055 HD108 Cattanach 181,290 65,495 0 122,179 HD108 Meyer 247,710 107,924 0 517,790 HD112 Chambers 168,585 61,104 0 157,394 HD112 Button 77,555 76,281 0 756,758 HD121 Montoya 90,861 13,313 0 61,233 HD121 Allison 73,190 94,274 235,000 113,077

As before, remember that those who were unopposed in March are reporting for the entire six month period of January 1 through June 30, those who won a contested March primary are reporting from February 23 through June 30, and those who had to win a primary runoff are reporting from February 23 through July 6. Check the individual reports if you’re not sure, and bear in mind that the presence or absence of a competitive race in this timeframe may have an effect on the numbers here.

While we saw a couple of Houston-area challengers raising serous money, we see quite a few more here. Several of them – Sharon Hirsch, Lydia Bean, Joanna Cattanach, Brandy Chambers, and Celina Montoya – are all repeat candidates, with Hirsch (who lost 50.3 to 49.7), Cattanach (50.1 to 49.9) and Chambers (51.0 to 49.0) being among the closest losses from 2018. The cash-on-hand situation is against them, though less so for Hirsch and Montoya than the others, but they will all have the resources they will need to compete. Overall, you really have to hand it to the Metroplex contenders, in Dallas and Tarrant and Collin and Denton, who really showed up in the first half of this year. If we do take back the House, this is where the bulk of it will happen.

We talked about the incumbency advantage in the last post, and wow does that vary from incumbent to incumbent. You have Todd Hunter, in a class by himself, with more typical results from the likes of Craig Goldman, Angie Chen Button, Morgan Meyer, Matt Krause, and Jeff Leach. Jared Patterson and Brad Buckley are first-termers, so you can cut them some slack; Candy Noble and Steve Allison are also first-termers, who have perhaps been a bit more diligent about the homework. Jeff Cason is defending an open seat. David Cook, also defending an open seat, is the honor roll recipient among the non-incumbent Republicans. These folks are all within the range of what one might expect, though I’d also expect Cason to step it up a notch if I were on that team.

And then there are the incumbents that make you go “Hmmm”. John Raney isn’t used to having competitive elections, but he’s been in the House since a 2011 special election, and you’d think he’d have a few bucks lying around just because. Tony Tinderholt has been targeted in November before, and as such his $15K raised in the period is just baffling. (Yes, I know, he is recovering from coronavirus, but as far as I can tell that was all in July, after this reporting period.) Now I feel like I really do need to check the targeted Dem incumbents, just to see if there are any equivalents to these guys in there.

As before, I suspect the 30-day reports will tell a much more revealing story. If you think there’s anything I’ve missed, let me know.

