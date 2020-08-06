Texas blog roundup for the week of August 3

The Texas Progressive Alliance will not be delaying the publication of this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff pondered the implications of having a Democratic State House on the redistricting process.

SocraticGadfly, in light of ongoing protests about policing, talked about bad cops he has personally known.

DosCentavos takes a look at COVID-19 national reporting on Mexican American-heavy South Texas. A combo of bad public policy, bad leadership and bad personal decisions has made South Texas a pandemic hotspot.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Jon Fischer lays out the possible ways that the 87th Legislature could be different under pandemic conditions.

El Paso Matters reports on new Republican Party of Texas Chair Allen West meeting with El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen and other law-enforcement officials, all without masks and in seeming violation of a local health order forbidding gatherings of more than ten people.

John Coby castigates CD22 candidate Troy Nehls for racial profiling during his time as Fort Bend County Sheriff.

Juanita has many thoughts (but maybe not so many prayers) about Louie Gohmert catching COVID-19.

The Texas Signal brings news of a mutual aid effort for Hurricane Hanna in the Rio Grande Valley.

Reform Austin urges greater vigilance in protecting the right to vote.

