Texas blog roundup for the week of August 17

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the postal workers of America as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looked at the potential effects on the partisan balance of the State House that may result from the nomination of State Sen. Pat Fallon to Congress.

From his secondary blog, which primarily focuses on philosophy, culture and other events, SocraticGadfly looked at the ethical and other fallout of Anthony Fauci’s Platonic noble lie this spring, when he told people masks didn’t work.

DosCentavos took the week off, but he does point us all to a piece by Latino Decisions, reporting that Latino voters are quite content with the Kamala Harris pick for VP.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Therese Odell goes off on the Trump sabotage of the postal service.

Paradise in Hell translates and edits Donald Trump.

Reform Austin warns of the bad effects of a Census undercount.

Dan Solomon brings us the twenty most iconic local TV and billboard legends.

Juanita checks in on Alex Jones.

Matt Angle documents the top ten ways that Texas Republicans have conspired to suppress the vote and undermine fair elections.

Sean Pendergast makes the case for not postponing the fall college football season.

