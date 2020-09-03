Texas blog roundup for the week of August 31

The Texas Progressive Alliance calls for a competent and compassionate response to Hurricane Laura as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff lauds Harris County going all in on expanding voting access, while noting the objections from the Secretary of State to the plan to send mail ballot applications to all registered voters.

DosCentavos points you to a post by researcher Angela Gutierrez regarding a Latino Decisions survey of Latino parents and the challenges they face as schools reopen.

SocraticGadfly talked about the Threes Sleezekeeters: — Abbott, Fallon, Springer — while having the latest updates and some prognostication on the SD 30 special election race.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Michelle Iracheta remembered Hurricane Rita as Laura was barreling in.

Jeff Balke breathed a huge sigh of relief at Houston’s luck in avoiding Laura.

Therese Odell watched the RNC so you didn’t have to.

Grits for Breakfast asks why the number of police shootings in Texas keeps going up.

Paradise in Hell channels Melania Trump.

Dan Solomon has some suggestions for ensuring that your vote counts this fall.

