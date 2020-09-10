Texas blog roundup for the week of September 7

The Texas Progressive Alliance prefers stew to bracelets and eating soup to throwing it as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff tries to follow the back and forth of the Republican attempts to prevent Harris County from sending vote by mail applications to all its voters.

SocraticGadfly had three “critical” RIPs of people in political, cultural and social news recently, most recently with Green Party activist Kevin Zeese, then before that with heterodox anthropologist and economics critic David Graeber and first with secular humanist leader Ed Brayton.

====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Dr. Peter Hotez gives a dozen reasons why he’s worried about releasing a COVID-19 vaccine through an emergency use authorization (EUA).

D Magazine eulogizes its founder, Wick Allison.

Eric Berger walks us through the process of forecasting and responding to a potentially devastating hurricane like Laura.

Therese Odell, daughter of a military family, cannot hold back her fury at Donald Trump’s words about people who serve in the armed forces.

Reform Austin provides an update on genetically modified mosquitoes.

John Coby is glad to see a racist assistant Attorney General lose his job.

