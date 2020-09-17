Texas blog roundup for the week of September 14

The Texas Progressive Alliance salutes everyone who’s doing their best to make back to school happen – remote and in person – as we present this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff was on top of the big vote by mail rulings this week, both the good news and the bad news.

SocraticGadflysays thatthe wingnuttery was thick at an SD30 special election GOP candidate forum.

DosCentavos posts about the long-awaited video release of the HPD killing of Nicolas Chavez and the firing of those involved. What’s next?

Dee Dee Watters insists that we include Black trans women when we say “Black Lives Matter”.

Jef Rouner experienced a range of emotions on the first day of remote school.

Grits for Breakfast tries to make sense out of Greg Abbott’s muddled messages on police funding.

Chris Hooks makes the same effort, with the same result.

Marice Richter reports on a veteran Republican political consultant switching parties this year.

Grace Keyes warns us to not take the Postal Service for granted.

