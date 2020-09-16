SCOTX puts Greens back on the ballot

That sound you hear is my head spinning.
The Texas Supreme Court has ordered three Green Party candidates to be restored to the November ballot after Democrats successfully sued to remove them.
Last month, a state appeals court sided with the Democrats, who were seeking to kick the candidates off the ballot because they had not paid filing fees. The three candidates are David Collins for U.S. Senate, Katija “Kat” Gruene for Railroad Commission and Tom Wakely for the 21st Congressional District.
The Texas Green Party appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court, which ruled Tuesday that the secretary of state “shall immediately take all necessary actions to ensure these candidates appear on the” November ballot. The Supreme Court did not give its rationale, but said a full opinion was forthcoming.
It is the latest development in a spate of legal battles over third parties on the November ballot. At issue is a new requirement that third parties pay filing fees like Democrats and Republicans do. The law, passed last year by the Legislature, is the subject of multiple legal challenges, and many third-party candidates had not paid filing fees amid the pending litigation.
A state appeals court upheld the 2019 law last week.
While the Democrats were initially successful in booting the three Green Party candidates off the ballot, Republicans more recently failed in their bid to remove 44 Libertarians from the ticket for a similar reason. In rejecting the GOP effort earlier this month, the Supreme Court said the party waited too long to raise the issue.
[…]
It is crunch time for finalizing ballots across the state, with a Saturday deadline for counties to mail overseas and military ballots. The state’s most populous county, Harris County, wrote to the Supreme Court on Monday saying that “it is too late to make changes,” even if the court acted that day.
In an email sent to county election officials shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling, the Texas secretary of state indicated that counties that had already sent out mail ballots would need to send a corrected version “as soon as possible.”
“The Supreme Court’s ruling and ballot change will not be an acceptable excuse for missing the [Sept. 19] deadline,” wrote Keith Ingram, the state’s director of elections. “That deadline must still be met.”
State law requires corrected ballots to include both a written notice explaining the change and instructions to destroy “defective” ballots that have not yet been returned to a county. A defective ballot returned to the county will be counted if a corrected ballot is not returned in time.
See here and here for the background on the Dems’ effort to boot those three Green candidates, and see here and here for more on the Republicans’ failed effort to boot the Libertarians. A fourth Green candidate had withdrawn from the ballot before all this started because he had voted in the Democratic primary this year.
My first reaction on seeing this news was that it was awfully late in the game for further changes to the ballot. Looking at the case filings, the writ was filed by the Greens on September 11, the Dems had till the 14th to respond, and the ruling came down on the 15th. I’ll have an opinion on the ruling when it is available, but until then all I can do is shrug. It is what it is. You can read this Twitter thread, which began with the original rulings in the two cases, for some more context. The Chron has more.
Time for instant run off voting so the Democrats and Republicans can stop their undemocratic games.
@brad–You beat me to it. RCV would not only end the spoilers problem, but it would have also helped the 125K or so of us who voted early in a presidential primary only to have our selected candidate drop out before election day.
Forgive me, but how does RCV matter here? These November elections only require a plurality to win. No one’s second or third choice would ever factor into the result.
For a primary, sure, I get the appeal of RCV. But there are no Green or Libertarian candidates on a primary ballot.
Charles,
Would it matter to you if MJ Hegar lost to Cornyn 47% – 46% with 2% Libertarian and 5% Green?
Please see 2000 Presidential Florida results and extrapolate the likely filtering of 2nd and 3rd round voting.
Brad,
1. As I have always understood it, the point of RCV, which used to be called Instant Runoff Voting, was to eliminate the need for runoffs. We don’t have runoffs in November of even year elections.
2. In practice, if we did have RCV for an election like this, and if we did have (say) John Cornyn and MJ Hegar both failing to reach 50%, we would then decide the election based on the second choice of the people who voted for the Libertarian or Green candidates. My second choice wouldn’t matter at all, unless for some bizarre reason I picked Cornyn as my second choice. Why is this supposed to be appealing to me?
(For the record, in any recent R-D-(L and/or G and/or I and/or write-in) election I can think of, I doubt I would have ever picked a second choice. That’s mostly because in every single one of these elections, the R and the D would be first and second, and so there’s no scenario in which my second choice would matter. It’s also because none of the potential second choices on my ballot have ever been candidates I have taken seriously enough to consider voting for.)
3. In my personal experience, Green Party people have and express way more antipathy towards Democrats than towards Republicans. This shouldn’t be a surprise, as we are essentially competing for the same voters, for the most part. But as such, I have no reason to believe that the second choice for most Greens would be the Democrat. In the scenario you propose, I don’t know how RCV would affect the outcome. But if I’m supposed to believe that enough Greens would pick Hegar as their alternate choice, then why wouldn’t they have done so if there had been no Green candidate on the ballot? If their choice were simply Cornyn-versus-Hegar, as it would be for their second spot (or third spot, if they go Libertarian there), then why wouldn’t they have voted Hegar over Cornyn anyway? How does adding this layer of complexity help achieve the outcome I prefer?
4. If we are talking about a primary, or an odd-year race, with a large number of similar candidates and the need to reach a majority, I see a lot of potential value in RCV. Same for special elections, which also require majorities. In this context, I do not.
Re: Ranked-choice voting incorporates the runoff into the original choice on the ballot, on which the voter ranks the candidates in the same race in the order of the voter’s preferences (best liked, next-best, and so on). If the voter’s first choice-candidate does not win, the second preference counts, and so on. To determine the winner, all first-preference votes are counted for each candidate, the one with the lowest count eliminated, and the second-preference votes on those ballots (the ones with first preferences for the eliminated candidate) then re-allocated to the respective tallies of the candidates that remain in the running. Then repeat until you have a winner, ie one candidate exceeds the 50% mark with the sum of first-preference votes and re-allocated lower-preference votes.
See here: https://ballotpedia.org/Ranked-choice_voting_(RCV)
Such a system would allow supporters of Green Party and Libertarians to vote for their most-preferred candidates without having to fear that will be wasting their vote, because they can also indicate the “lesser-evil” candidate among the other candidates.
You obviously need a major reform of the election law/system to implement this voting system, not just change from a plurality decision rule (first-past-the-post) to a majority rule for determining winners.
This type of system is also known as single-transferable-vote (STV) among election system scholars internationally and can be employed in multi-member districts, not just in race in which only one candidate wins. It’s used in Australia, Ireland, and Malta. With multi-member districts, the determination of the winners is based on a quota (number of votes needed to win one seat) that results from dividing all ballots cast (or all valid ballots cast) by the number of seats to be filled plus 1), with some variations in details.
Charles, in answer to your analysis at item 2: You would benefit if after counting all second choices of the minor parties, your candidate prevailed, after having been behind in the initial count.
I think RCV would increase the number of minor parties and protest votes. The current system forces voters to think seriously about what is possible, not what is ideal from their political perspective. We have way too many folks on the political extremes who refuse to engage in the hard trading and negotiating to reach compromise, which the extremes view as a dirty word.
The other problem with RCV is the level of voter information and research needed to cast an informed ballot. The run-off system allows a second round of informing about and contrasting the final candidates.